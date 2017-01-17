News:Middle East & Africa

Profits at Bahri down 42% for Q4 2016

Saudi Arabia’s national shipping company Bahri, saw profits fall by 42% in the last three months of 2016.

It posted profits of SAR327.8m ($87.4m) (during the three month period, compared with SAR566.4m over the same timeframe in 2015.

Bahri cited a number of factors for the results, including lower spot market rates, particularly in the oil transportation sector, and an Increase in bunker costs as a result of higher oil and bunker prices during the current quarter compared to the corresponding quarter of 2015.

Market analysts had forecast a fall in profits over the last quarter of 2016, reflecting a challenging year for the tanker market. Alistithmar Capital forecast Bahri profits of SAR454.6m, while Albilad Capital forecast profits of SAR431m, both more than the company actually achieved.

Posted 17 January 2017

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

