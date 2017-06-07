News:Middle East & Africa

Qatar diplomatic row to impact VLCC market: Affinity

Qatar diplomatic row to impact VLCC market: Affinity

The ban of Qatar vessels from many ports in the Middle East region could impact the VLCC market according to Affinity Research.

Qatar has a crude oil output of around 600,000 bpd and in research note Affinity said that due to the small size of Qatari crude exports shipments were often co-loaded on tankers with other regional cargoes. “Given the current political situation, this process would be disrupted and has already become an issue for operators in the region,” Affinity said.

It noted that VLCC due to load a partial cargo in Qatar and then the remainder in UAE was switched to loading a full cargo in Qatar to avoid the fallout of the new vessel bans.

“Further cargoes are already fixed with similar loading plans, and discussions are underway to find alternative solutions,” the report said. These plans could involve splitting cargoes onto smaller suezmax and aframax vessels.

“This would have knock-ons for the rest of the fleet markets, the notable casualty being the VLCC market, which would see fewer available cargoes in the region,” Affinity concluded.

Posted 07 June 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITEPAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Tanker Industry 2016

Download your copy of our latest FREE whitepaper to find out more about the crude and product tanker markets, low cost new building prices and finance, ballast water management convention and scrapping including, OPEC production cuts and a lot more!

Download your copy and explore:

  • The crude and product tanker markets
  • Low newbuilding prices and finance
  • Ballast Water Management Convention and Scrapping
  • New Frontiers
  • Conclusion

Download UPDATED - The Future of the Tanker Industry 2016 here.

Published in Middle East & AfricaPort & LogisticsRegulationTankersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top