Qatar Petroleum joins consortium working on LNG import to Pakistan

Qatar Petroleum, Total, Mitsubishi, ExxonMobil, and Höegh LNG have formed a consortium with Global Energy Infrastructure Limited to collaborate on a liquefied natural gas import project in Pakistan. 

The group of companies will work on a project that includes a floating storage and regasification unit, a jetty and a pipeline to shore to provide reliable natural gas supply to Pakistan.

The FSRU is projected to have a minimum regasification capacity of 750 million cubic feet per day by 2018.

“This consortium will bring together partners with a proven track record of industry-leading performance and a history of delivering projects on time and on budget, while focusing on environmental stewardship,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, president and ceo, QP.

“Forming this consortium with Total, Mitsubishi, ExxonMobil and Höegh LNG represents a significant milestone that complements Pakistan's successful effort to meet the growing demand for clean-burning natural gas in this important market.”

Pakistan has a large demand for natural gas and a well-established gas market and distribution system.

In a statement, the consortium said that natural gas represents a cost-competitive fuel and can deliver significant environmental benefits.

“This project has the potential to deliver substantial, reliable natural gas supplies to the public and private sectors in Pakistan,” it added. 

Posted 08 February 2017

