Qatar Petroleum joins consortium working on LNG import to Pakistan

Qatar Petroleum, Total, Mitsubishi, ExxonMobil, and Höegh LNG have formed a consortium with Global Energy Infrastructure Limited to collaborate on a liquefied natural gas import project in Pakistan.

The group of companies will work on a project that includes a floating storage and regasification unit, a jetty and a pipeline to shore to provide reliable natural gas supply to Pakistan.

The FSRU is projected to have a minimum regasification capacity of 750 million cubic feet per day by 2018.

“This consortium will bring together partners with a proven track record of industry-leading performance and a history of delivering projects on time and on budget, while focusing on environmental stewardship,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, president and ceo, QP.

“Forming this consortium with Total, Mitsubishi, ExxonMobil and Höegh LNG represents a significant milestone that complements Pakistan's successful effort to meet the growing demand for clean-burning natural gas in this important market.”

Pakistan has a large demand for natural gas and a well-established gas market and distribution system.

In a statement, the consortium said that natural gas represents a cost-competitive fuel and can deliver significant environmental benefits.

“This project has the potential to deliver substantial, reliable natural gas supplies to the public and private sectors in Pakistan,” it added.