Qatargas agrees long-term deal to increase LNG shipments to Poland

Qatargas has agreed a deal to increase the volume of liquefied natural gas supplied to Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) to two million tonnes per annum.

The LNG will be supplied from Qatar Liquefied Gas Company Limited, a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum, ConocoPhillips, and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. The gas will be delivered on board Q-Flex LNG vessels to the President Lech Kaczynski LNG Terminal in Swinoujscie, Poland.

Maciej Woźniak, executive vice-president, PGNiG, said: “This agreement is the next meaningful step in deepening our close partnership with Qatargas, the world’s biggest LNG company, and reaffirms Qatargas’ commitment to supporting the development of an LNG hub in Poland.

“This agreement will also contribute to building the Company's value for shareholders.”

The new agreement will come into effect on 1 January 2018 and will run until June 2034.