QTerminals appoints Neville Bissett as ceo

Experienced terminal operator senior executive Neville Bissett has been appointed as ceo of QTerminals, the operator of the first phase of Hamad Port in Qatar.

QT Terminals is a recently established port operating company owned 51% by Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar) and 49% by Qatar Navigation (Milaha).

Bissett brings with him a strong experience in terminal operations, and was previously the master developer and Port Authority of King Abdullah Port (KAP) in Saudi Arabia; the managing director of an AP Moeller Terminals (APMT) joint venture in Africa; and with Hutchison Port Holdings, he was the ceo of Alexandria International Container Terminals (AICT).

“Our priority will be to ensure the smooth, safe, and efficient flow of trade in and out of Qatar, and to maximize the capacity of the port as soon as possible,” Bissett said.

“Our mission is not an easy one, but our capable team will strive each day to set the standard for quality of service and reliability in port operations through innovation, partnership, and accountability.”

Hamad Port began operations in early 2016 and the first phase has a capacity of 2m teu.