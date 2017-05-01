Rasgas delivers 2,000th LNG cargo to Korea's Kogas

Qatar’s Rasgas has successfully loaded and delivered its 2,000th cargo of LNG to its long-term customer Korea Gas Corporation (Kogas).

The cargo was lifted 25 April, 2017 by the Kogas vessel, ‘SK Summit’, which also carried the first cargo of LNG supplied by Rasgas to Korea in August 1999.

Rasgas ceo, Hamad Mubarak Al Muhannadi: “We are deeply proud of our long-standing partnership with Kogas, which has been maintained for more than two decades.

“Kogas is not only Rasgas’ largest long-term customer, it is also our foundation customer, and we are honoured by the trust they have placed in Rasgas over the years to safely and reliably deliver LNG to meet Korea’s energy needs from Qatar.”

Kogas ceo, Seung-Hoon, said: “I would like to congratulate on this memorial event of 2,000th cargo shipment and thank the colleagues of Rasgas for their contributions to the uninterrupted services in the course of delivery of LNG from Qatar to Korea.

“Over the last few decades, Rasgas and Kogas have been proving the power of harmonious partnership between seller and buyer. I strongly believe that the partnership brought us this achievement today.”

In October 1995, Rasgas signed its first-ever long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Kogas. Rasgas and Kogas have subsequently entered into two further long-term SPAs, and today Rasgas delivers more than 9mn tonnes of LNG to Kogas on an annual basis.