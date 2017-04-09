News:Middle East & Africa

Red Sea Gateway Terminal presses forward with expansion

Red Sea Gateway Terminal has completed the first stage of its large-scale expansion project at its flagship container terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port. 

The main berth has been extended by 105 m providing a total of 865m of quay line on its main berth suitable for the simultaneous berthing of two mega vessels.

In addition, the depth alongside the extended quay is 18m.

Dredging was completed in October with the deepening of the approach channel to 17m and the enlargement of the vessel swing basin to accommodate largest container vessels

The second stage of the expansion is the extension and deepening of the R4 berth to accommodate vessels up to 367m in length.  

Meanwhile, four new quay cranes are currently in manufacture in ZPMC in China and are expected to be delivered during October 2017. 

Posted 09 April 2017

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

