A trading unit of top Russian oil producer Rosneft has signed a deal to supply 10 LNG shipments to the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company this year, according to reports.

The first delivery by Rosneft Trading SA (RTSA) is expected in May, said the Reuters news agency.

“This agreement will help to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Rosneft and Egypt in an important area of energy security,” Rosneft is quoted as saying.

RTSA delivered three LNG cargoes to Egypt in 2016.