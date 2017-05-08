News:Middle East & Africa

Saqr Port orders tug from Damen Shipyards for capesize terminal

Saqr Port has signed a contract with Damen Shipyards to build a tug newbuild in time for the opening of a new bulk terminal in mid-2018.

The port has ordered a ASD 2913 tug to be built at Albwardy Damen in Sharjah.

Saqr Port, part of Rash Al Khaimah (RAK) Ports, serves the fast-growing quarry industry in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and is currently adding deepwater berths capable of handling capesize bulkers.

“We are delighted to be building for the UAE, in the UAE,” says Pascal Slingerland, sales manager Middle East for Damen. “Albwardy Damen continues to go from strength-to-strength, providing a comprehensive newbuild and repair service to the UAE and the wider Arabian Gulf, and it is our pleasure to be working with our near-neighbours at Saqr Port.”

Michael Magee, Harbour Master at RAK Ports commented that “the port is delighted to have agreed a deal with Damen to build the 2913 locally. Damen’s proven quality product and their flexibility, with respect to build location, secured them the contract.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

