Saudi Arabia to move fleet of 37 VLCCs under Saudi Arabia flag

Bahri has revealed that it plans to register all of its 37 VLCCs under the flag of Saudi Arabia by the end of 2017.

The announcement came as completed the registration of Amjad, a VLCC owned and operated by Bahri, under the flag of Saudi Arabia.

Of Bahri’s fleet of VLCC, 19 are registered under the Kingdom’s national flag, with the remaining 18 split between Bahamas and Liberia.

Bahri said the decision to move its entire fleet of VLCCs under the fleet of Saudi Arabia falls in line with the shift and growth the transportation sector in the Kingdom has witnessed in the recent past.

Last February, Amjad, the 37th VLCC to join Bahri’s fleet, arrived in the Kingdom, docking at Port of Ras Tanura near Dammam, in the Eastern Province, where it was officially registered under the Saudi flag by officials from the Ministry of Transport and Public Transport Authority (PTA) in Saudi Arabia.

The registration took place on the back of a number of successful meetings between maritime specialists from PTA and Bahri’s technical team.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, Bahri group ceo, said: “The registration of 37 VLCCs by the end of 2017 under the Saudi flag will enhance Bahri’s global ranking in the International Maritime Organization’s rank lists and will increase the size and efficiency of the Saudi maritime fleet.”

Highlighting the significant role the maritime sector plays in Saudi’s economic growth, Al-Omar reiterated the industry’s importance as one of the pillars of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision.