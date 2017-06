The Saudi Ports Authority has banned Qatar-flagged or owned vessels from the country’s ports.

Joining the Port of Fujairah in the UAE, Saudi Arabia has banned Qatari vessels from the country’s ports. The Saudi Ports Authority said in a post on its Twitter page said that it confirmed to all shipping agents that Saudi ports could not received Qatari-flagged vessels or ships owned by Qatari companies or individuals.

On Monday the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia severed all diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar and closed land, sea and air borders to the neighbouring country.