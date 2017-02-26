Schmidt opens Middle East HQ at Khalifa Port Trade Zone

Schmidt Middle East logistics, the dry bulk logistics and dry bulk polymer logistics specialist, has its multi-user logistics hub based in Khalifa Port Free Trade Zone within Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi.

This multi-user chemical and petrochemical hub is set to offer its services to clients within UAE and the rest of the Gulf region and will act as the company's Middle Eastern Head Quarters.

Schmidt Middle East Logistics has leased about 22,000 square meters of prime land at Khalifa Port to handle and distribute different bulk materials like polyethylene, polypropylene, catalysts and additives for the chemical and petrochemical industry.

Wolfgang Hoppmann, ceo of Schmidt Middle East, commented, “Our hub in Kizad represents a key part of our expansion plans in the GCC to better serve our customers.

“We have also recently launched our facility in Bahrain, in addition to serving our existing customers for their onsite projects in Kuwait, Saudi, Qatar, and Oman.”

“We continue to develop our infrastructure and facilities in the region as part of our commitment to our customers, and in order to facilitate the growth and efficiency of their operations in the region.”