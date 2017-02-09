Sharaf Shipping and Ben Line jv will allow companies to compete on 'global level'

The new joint venture between Sharaf Shipping Agency and Ben Line Agencies will allow both businesses to compete on a global level, according to its ceo, Terry Gidlow.

Waterfront Maritime Services will officially begin operating on 1 April 2017, boasting a combined 299 offices in 49 countries, supported with a network of vetted third-party agents worldwide.

Speaking to Seatrade Maritime News, Gidlow said this framework will allow the company to challenge for business and better serve its existing clients in key markets around the world.

“Typically, companies with a real global focus offer a relatively thin scope of services, whereas regional companies cover a narrower area, but offer a more comprehensive set of services.

“By combining the strengths and capabilities of Ben Line and Sharaf Shipping together offers, we are offering the best of both worlds. The jv allows a global service with a far broader portfolio of services.”

“Customers want a specific and bespoke service that is right for them, and we are offering that. For example, if we’re talking to a party that is shipping coal out of Australia into China, we know that the specific risks and bottlenecks they’ll have will be very different than they would be in Indonesia or South Africa.”

The deal to launch the jv has been a year in the making, Gidlow revealed, with a number of factors to consider.

“When we go live, we’ll have been working on this deal for a year. Most of that time has gone into making sure we get all of the systems and procedures right, and there’s been a lot of effort put into making sure all of the compliance aspects are correct.

“In the few key areas we don’t have a presence we’re bringing in a highly vetted third party network. We’ve carried amount a great deal of due diligence to ensure those third parties comply with our standards, so that we know that our customers will receive a consistent level of service whether they are working with one of our offices or a local third party partner.”

The company, which will be headquartered in Dubai, will focus its services on ship owners and operators, charterers, managers and traders involved in the movement of coal, grains, iron ore, minor bulks and project cargo as well as crude oil, clean and dirty products, chemicals and gas.

Waterfront Maritime Services in numbers

299

Offices

49

Countries

28,115

Port Calls p/a

126,222,130 mt

Dry Cargo Handled p/a

271,778,174 mt

Bulk Liquids Handled p/a

905

Agency Staff

2,200,000 mt

Bunkers Delivered p/a

39,003

Crew Changes p/a