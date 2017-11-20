Sharjah to go ahead with FSRU for LNG imports

Sharjah in the UAE is set to go ahead with an FSRU to be located at Hamriyah Port.

Having completed a feasibility study Sharjah National Oil Co (SNOC) said it would now go ahead with 180,000 cu m FSRU at Hamriyah Port.

Work is now starting on the required front-end engineering and design (FEED) carried out by Uniper Technology Group (UTG) in Germany. At a later date UTG will manage the Invitation To Tender (ITT) process for the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract(s).

“SNOC is pleased to commit funds for the start of the FEED contract on this strategic project. This will enable the start of the project execution on sound grounds and planning in order to achieve a world-class project performance,” Hatem Al Mosa, ceo of SNOC.