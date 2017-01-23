Oman Shipping Co bags three-year Shell charter

Oman Shipping Co has inked a Contract of Affreightment (CoA) with Shell International Eastern Trading Company for three years.

Under the contract OSC subsidiary Oman Charter Contract (OCC) will provide VLCCs to Shell for crude oil cargo transportation requirements for an unspecified period.

"We are pleased to associate ourselves once again with Shell," said Tarik Al-Junaidi, ceo of OSC.

"In addition to the 10 MR tankers that we have recently chartered to Shell, this CoA demonstrates the ability of Oman Shipping Company and its subsidiaries to deliver top shipping solutions that meet the requirements of our esteemed clients."

Mike Muller, vice president for Trading and Supply Crude, Shell International Trading and Shipping Company, said: "Shell’s unique trading capabilities allow us to support OCC in building their commercial operations, and our hope is that this will boost Oman’s position as a world player in the oil and gas industry.’\"