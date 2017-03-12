News:Middle East & Africa

Shreyas Shipping to takeover Balaji Shipping

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics has approved plans for its subsidiary Shreyas Relay Systems to acquire 99.9% of Balaji Shipping Lines from Transworld Holding (TWH). 

The transaction will be carried out via the issuance of new shares to TWH.

Dubai-based Balaji Shipping Lines is a carrier that specialises in refrigerated and dry cargo between the Indian subcontinent and Middle East.

The form has a presence in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Oman and UK through its subsidiaries.

In a statement, Shreyas Relay Systems said: “Upon the said acquisition, SRS would be able to extend its reach internationally and become a global logistics player offering door-to-door multimodal movement of cargo not only within Indian boundaries but also internationally.

“This acquisition brings to the table an immense opportunity to expand its scope within the logistics segment.”

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

