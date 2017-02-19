Statu Shipping to deploy Marlink satellite services across fleet of 11 vessels

Turkish-based Statu Shipping has chosen Ozsay Satellite Communications to migrate its 11-strong bulk container vessel fleet to Marlink’s VSAT-based satellite communication services.

Marlink will deliver high-speed maritime broadband using its market-leading Sealink VSAT and new 1GB Allowance plans managed by the XChange communications management system,

Marlink said it would enable Statu Shipping to benefit from higher throughput, and improved reliability and stability on its real-time fleet monitoring and planned maintenance systems.

Statu Shipping’s primary driver for migrating its fleet to VSAT was to achieve more bandwidth and uptime for the Navatom fleet management system, developed by its subsidiary software company Hive Inc. Navatom is a cloud based web application that shows vessel and company activity in real time.

Since its deployment throughout Statu Shipping’s fleet, Navatom has provided significant improvements in management performance.

Marlink and Ozsay Satellite Communications have already migrated six Statu Shipping vessels to the Sealink service, with the remaining five expected to be completed by June 2017.

Early reports show a significant reduction in the numerous issues experienced using the Navatom solution, which previously suffered from regular disconnects, and slow connection speeds.

“We have already seen significant performance improvements with Sealink VSAT on board six vessels,” said Yener Dandin, superintendent, Statu Shipping.

“Our real-time monitoring and maintenance systems are now running optimally, improving our ability to manage the fleet efficiently. Sealink also allows us to offer a much-improved communication service for keeping in touch with friends and family ashore, which has been very well received by our crews.”