Stena Bulk to open new office in Dubai

Stena Bulk, via Stena Weco and Golden Stena Weco, will open a new office in Dubai, UAE later this month, and hold an official inauguaration in January 2017.

The company already has a presence in the market in the region but the new office will help the company get closer to its customers in order to continue developing the transportation of chemicals and petroleum products, Stena Bulk said.

“Generally speaking, Dubai is an important meeting place for the oil industry as well as being situated strategically close to Iran, which is now beginning to open up to increased trade,” commented Erik Hånell, president and ceo, Stena Bulk and ceo of Stena Weco.

Stena Weco, established in 2011, is jointly owned by Sweden’s Stena Bulk and Denmark’s Weco Shipping. Goden Stena Weco is a joint venture between Stena Weco and commodities firm Golden Agri-Resources.

There will be room for up to 15 persons in the new Dubai office located in Almas Tower, JLT. Aayush Giri with long experience from several Stena companies, most recently Stena International in Gothenburg will be the general manager.

Posted 12 December 2016
Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

