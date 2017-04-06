Suez Canal offering new sweeteners for bulk carriers

The Suez Canal Authority is offering new rebates on canal transit tolls for dry bulk vessels transiting the waterway for a trial period until 31 December 2017.

This latest offer of rebates is likely to have been offered in a bid to stave off traffic sailing through the Cape of Good Hope.

In its circular No.2/2017, the Authority advises that dry bulk vessels coming from ports at east and south of Australia heading to Ports at North West of Europe via the Suez Canal, shall be granted a 75% of the vessels normal tolls.

Its circular No.3 /2017 states that dry bulk vessels coming from the ports in the Republic of South Africa and heading via the Suez Canal for a Mediterranean sea port (including Black Sea ports), bounded by Cetua Port to the West of the Mediterranean Sea, shall be granted a 40% rebate on normal canal tolls.

In both cases, applications should be submitted prior to the ship sailing from its origin port. Vessels may not stop in any intermediate port/s for cargo operations.

Rebate original certificates from the loading origin, destination, bunkering and claim letter to be submitted to the Suez Canal authority within one year from vessel’s transit date.

The rebate is the latest initiative from the authority to attract traffic through the Suez Canal route.

In January, The Suez Canal Authority extended its initiative to hand out rebates to containerships coming from ports of the East Coast of America heading to South and South East Asian ports.