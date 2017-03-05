News:Middle East & Africa

Turkish vessel detained by Libyan forces over oil payments

The Haci Telli vessel (Image courtesy Transpasific) The Haci Telli vessel (Image courtesy Transpasific)

The Turkish tanker Haci Telli has been taken over and held captive by a group of armed men in Libya, according to reports. 

Militants are claiming that the tanker’s owner owes them $430,000 from an oil purchase.

The group has indicated that they will not release the vessel until the sum is paid, and that they will sell the tanker if the finds are not forthcoming.

Eleven crew members are still onboard the ship, although it is understood they have not been arrested and are unharmed.

The vessel was seized at Zuwarah port in north-west on 24 February having sailed from Tuzla port in Turkey.

The capture of the vessel comes just weeks after Libyan militants detained a Eukor-owned car carrier. The vessel was later released with no crew harmed. 

 

Posted 05 March 2017

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

