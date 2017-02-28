UAE looking to cut industry red tape, position country as global maritime hub

The Dubai Maritime City Authority has signed an agreement with the UAE’s Federal Transport Authority to improve its maritime licensing system and promote the country as one of world’s leading maritime hubs.

Under the terms of the partnership, both parties have agreed to jointly organise and facilitate the registration and licensing of marine crafts in Dubai by establishing a single window system for maritime licensing handled by DMCA.

In addition, there is an agreement to conduct regular inspections to ensure that all marine crafts meet existing requirements and criteria of both parties that are developed to ensure their seaworthiness and the safety of all crew and passengers.

The move seeks to ensure the smooth management of maritime operations according to the highest occupational safety standards, best environmental practices, and local and international resolutions.

The tie-up was confirmed at a signing ceremony attended by H.E. Abdullah Salem Al Kathiri, general director of the Federal Transport Authority – Land and Maritime, and Amer Ali, DMCA’s executive director.

Ali commented: “This agreement is a realisation of our common objectives and unites our vision to enhance the maritime sector and serve all stakeholders in Dubai and the UAE.

“We will further improve customer service and continue business engagement to streamline procedures, minimise red tape and bureaucracy, and deliver the highest levels of customer satisfaction and happiness.”