News:Middle East & Africa

Update: South Korean car carrier released by Libyan military

The Morning Compass car carrier. Image courtesy Libya Observer The Morning Compass car carrier. Image courtesy Libya Observer

The South Korean car carrier vessel Morning Compass has been released by Libyan militants after being held captive for more than two days. 

The vessel, which is chartered by Eukor Car Carriers, was subject to a check of its cargo and for weapons. The crew of 12 Filipinos, 10 Bulgarians and two Ukrainians were unharmed. No South Korans were on-board.

The South Korean foreign ministry said the ship, which was travelling to reach its final destination of Germany, was captured by the Libyan Navy some 1,400km east of Misurata in the North African state's northwest region at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The ship was set free at 7:54 a.m., Tuesday (Libyan time), and is now sailing “normally,” the ministry said.

The ship is carrying some 3,500 new cars and 1,500 second-hand vehicles.

The Morning Compass ran into trouble last week after failing to heed warnings that it was sailing in restricted waters, according to Libyan media reports.

Posted 22 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in Middle East & AfricaAsiaNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top