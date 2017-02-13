  • Home >
  • News >
  • Middle East & Africa >
  • VIDEO: Firefighters battle blaze on containership APL Austria in Sourth African port
News:Middle East & Africa

VIDEO: Firefighters battle blaze on containership APL Austria in Sourth African port

VIDEO: Firefighters battle blaze on containership APL Austria in Sourth African port

Containers on an APL operated boxship off South Africa are on fire as firefighting tugs tackle the blaze.

Containers were on fire onboard the APL Austria when it arrived in Algoa Bay, Port Elizabeth on 13 February and fire fighting tugs were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

According to local reports all but four essential crew were evacuated from the vessel and it was brought into the Port of Ngqura. The video below shows two firefighting tugs battling the blaze with the ship at the wharfside and another two tugs in attendance.

The cause and extent of the fire are unknown.

The APL Austria is operated by APL and is managed by Shoei Kisen Kaisha.

 

Posted 13 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Container Industry 2016

So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?

In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017. 

Updated Container WP Front Cover Thumnail

Download your copy and explore:

  • The consolidators
  • The organic growth players
  • A death in the family - Hanjin Shipping
  • The future of the mid-sized container line
  • The wild card
  • What next?
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in Middle East & AfricaPort & LogisticsContainersAsiaMiddle East & AfricaNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top