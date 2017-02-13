VIDEO: Firefighters battle blaze on containership APL Austria in Sourth African port

Containers on an APL operated boxship off South Africa are on fire as firefighting tugs tackle the blaze.

Containers were on fire onboard the APL Austria when it arrived in Algoa Bay, Port Elizabeth on 13 February and fire fighting tugs were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

According to local reports all but four essential crew were evacuated from the vessel and it was brought into the Port of Ngqura. The video below shows two firefighting tugs battling the blaze with the ship at the wharfside and another two tugs in attendance.

The cause and extent of the fire are unknown.

The APL Austria is operated by APL and is managed by Shoei Kisen Kaisha.