VIDEO: MSC containership, other grounded vessels, refloated in Port of Durban

Three vessels that grounded in the Port of Durban have been refloated, including the containership MSC Ines that blocked the entrance to the port. However, port operations remain suspended.

Severe weather on Tuesday grounded three vessels in the South African port of Durban on Tuesday and caused widespread damage and disruption in the city with at least two people reported to have died.

Among the vessels grounded was the very large containership MSC Ines, which blocked the entrance to the harbour, and required at least four tugs to assist in moving the ship to safety. A video of the MSC Ines aground can be viewed below.

“All three vessels that were grounded in the Port of Durban today due to inclement weather have now been successfully refloated and remoored alongside,” the Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA) said.

“Port teams remain on scene. TNPA has also managed to contain containers that had blown into the bay.”

Pictures on Twitter showed badly damaged containers strewn on the quayside.

“At this stage vessel movements in the Port of Durban remain suspended until futher notice. No severe disruptions have been reported thus far at the Port of Richards Bay,” TNTA said.