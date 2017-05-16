News:Middle East & Africa

VIDEO: MSC Cristina becomes largest ever containership to call in Israel

MSC set the record for the largest container ship to ever call an Israeli port last Friday.

The 13,259 teu MSC Cristina called Hafnia Port’s Carmel Terminal as part of a weekly service with 2M alliance partner Maersk Line. The service links South Korea, China and Singapore to Haifa Port, and from there continues to the Adriatic ports.

The MSC Cristina entered the Carmel Terminal at sunrise last Friday, where it was handled by four STS cranes with an average productivity of 120 containers per ship hour.

Haifa Port chairman of the board of directors, Eshel Armony commented: "Haifa port in currently the only port in Israel that can host such large vessels, both in terms of infrastructure and operational efficiency. To watch a ship as the MSC Cristina enters our Carmel Terminal makes me feel very proud"

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

