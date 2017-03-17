  • Home >
News:Middle East & Africa

VIDEO: Port of Durban highlights pilot's role in steering car carrier in heavy weather

The Port of Durban highlighted the role of pilot Rainer Rauntenberg in successfully bringing a car carrier into port last Sunday.

The Hoegh Autoliners vessel arrived into the port in winds of 30 to 40 knots believed to be caused by a tropical cyclone Enawo - which struck Madagascar last week.  

The rough weather conditions meant the port had to deploy three tugs to help steer the vessel in – footage of the dramatic operation can be viewed below.

“The pilot’s bravery to safely bring in a vessel in high wind conditions and large ocean swells proves that the Port of Durban is always ready to service its customers and will not let adverse weather conditions delay vessel turnaround time, whilst adhering to maritime safety precautions,” said Port of Durban Harbour Master Alex Miya.

“It was challenging to bring in a vessel in such rough weather conditions but my focus was to make sure that it was safely berthed,” said Rauntenberg.

Posted 17 March 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

