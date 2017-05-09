VIDEO: 10 injured as CMA CGM vessel hits quay crane in Jebel Ali Port

Terminal operator DP World confirmed in statement on Monday that on Thursday 4 May a CMA CGM container vessel had collided with the harbour wall striking the leg of a quay crane causing it to fall. It added that a second crane had shifted off its rails but remained upright.

DP World said the accident led to one person with “moderate” injuries with a fractured arm and leg and nine with “minor” injuries who were treated at the DP World Medical Clinic. The man with a fractured arm and leg is in hospital and reported to be in a stable condition.

“Working with external emergency response teams, the area was evacuated and an exclusion zone created. Safety drones were also deployed to survey the area, locate anyone in need of medical assistance and to ensure the safety of the responding crews,” DP World said.

A video of the incident posted on YouTube shows the collapsed crane narrowly missing an administration building with staff quickly evacuating after the accident (incident starts at 45 seconds).

“An investigation is currently underway to establish the cause of the incident. The collapsed quay crane will be removed following all necessary safety procedures once the investigation has been completed. The second crane is under assessment for structural integrity and not in use until further notice,” the terminal operator said.