News:Middle East & Africa

Yang Ming to offer direct Far East-Iraq connection

Yang Ming to offer direct Far East-Iraq connection

Yang Ming is to offer a direct connection between Far East and Iraq by adding an Umm Qasr call in Iraq at the expense of the Bandar Abbas call in Iran on its China Gulf Express service (CGX).

According to Alphaliner, the Taiwanese carrier currently serves Umm Qasr through its weekly Dubai Iraq ’TG2' feeder service, ensured using a single 1,800 teu ship, which will be terminated in early May concurrently to the first Umm Qasr direct call on CGX.

Yang Ming has not disclosed whether Bandar Abbas will continue to be served with an alternative solution.

The revised CGX will be the second service to connect directly Far East with Iraq, adding to the MSC Falcon service that started covering Iraq in January 2017.

Currently, Umm Qasr is served mostly by feeder services hubbing at Jebel Ali, apart from the 'GIS' service operated by UASC that also connects Umm Qasr with Pakistan and India.

The revised CGX will connect Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, Xiamen, Shekou, Port Kelang, Jebel Ali, Umm Qasr, Jebel Ali, Port Kelang, Kaohsiung, Shanghai.

It will continue to turn in six weeks and to be run using the current six ships of 4,200-5,500 teu. The revised rotation will take effect on 28 April from Shanghai with the YM Wealth.

Cosco and Hapag-Lloyd, two of the slot operators on the current ‘CGX’, will continue to take slots on the revised CGX, while PIL will leave and will continue to provide direct connections between Central China, South China, South East Asia and the Middle East through slots on the Ocean Alliance Far East-Middle East service 'MEA5' loop.

Posted 12 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in Middle East & AfricaAsiaNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top