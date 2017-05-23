Yinson Ghana FPSO achieves first oil in record time

Yinson Holdings said its FPSO unit has produced first oil in record time-to-market for its client in Ghana.

The FPSO unit will produce up to 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day through 18 underwater wells, the company said.

“Earlier this year, we celebrated the timely completion of conversion works on the FPSO unit John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK). Today, we are proud to announce that we have produced first oil ahead of schedule for our client Eni Ghana,” Yinson’s group executive chairman Lim Han Weng said.

The FPSO unit is operating at the Offshore Cape Three Points that covers three oil and gas fields located about 60km offshore Ghana’s west coast.

The integrated oil and gas development fields have a combined 40bn cu m of non-associated gas and 500m barrels of oil.

Gas produced from the field will be transported to an onshore receiving facility via a 63 km submarine pipeline.

Yinson said its FPSO unit would be deployed for a firm charter period of 15 years with five yearly extension options exercisable by Eni Ghana Exploration & Production.