Seatrade All Asia Cruise Convention

  • From: Wednesday, 26 September 2012
  • To: Friday, 28 September 2012
  • Venue Name: Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal
  • Venue: Shanghai, China
  • Website: http://www.seatrade-cruiseasia.com/
Posted 11 July 2014
Charlotte Thornton

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

