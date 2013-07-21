Seatrade Cruise Masterclass

Cruise Shipping Events
- From: Sunday, 21 July 2013
- To: Friday, 26 July 2013
- Venue Name: Møller Centre
- Venue: Cambridge, UK
- Website: http://www.seatrade-insider.com/cruise-academy/cruise-academy-home.html
Posted 11 February 2013
