Seatrade Latin America Cruise Convention

Seatrade Latin America Cruise Convention

  • From: Tuesday, 14 May 2013
  • To: Wednesday, 15 May 2013
  • Venue: Valparaiso, Chile
  • Website: http://www.latinamerica-cruise.com/
  • Additional Information: Hosted by Ministry of Tourism Chile
