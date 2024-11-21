Sponsored By

WinGD lands more ammonia engine deals

Seven liquefied gas carriers ordered by China’s Tianjin Southwest Shipping are to have WinGD ammonia-fuelled X-DF-A engines.

Paul Bartlett, Correspondent

November 21, 2024

WinGD ammonia test engine
WinGD ammonia test engineCredit: WinGd

Scheduled to enter service from the third quarter of 2026, the seven LPG/ammonia carriers will comprise 25,000 cu metre and 41,000 cu metre units. They will have five- and six-cylinder versions of the 52-bore ammonia-fuelled engines to be built by Yuchai Marine Power Co.

The gas carriers will be constructed at Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding which specialises in small- and medium-sized gas carriers. The order comes as demand for ammonia carriers continue to grow to meet the chemical’s expanding supply chain. Green ammonia is seen as one of the most attractive future sources of energy for certain industrial sectors, as well as a sustainable marine fuel for the future.    

The Swiss engine developer has been working on X-DF-A ammonia technology for the last five years. Its  ammonia-fuelled engines have been approved in principle by a number of classification societies and the first units are due to enter service in 2026.

Volkmar Galke, the company’s Director of Sales, commented: “The demand for gas carriers is growing rapidly as the central role of ammonia in the hydrogen economy is becoming clear. WinGD has already reported multiple orders of its new X-DF-A engine in this segment, and these new orders – a result of our strong relationships in the Chinese shipping market – further the transition towards a sustainable shipping industry that can operate on the zero-carbon energy sources it carries.”

About the Author

Paul Bartlett

Paul Bartlett

Correspondent

UK-based Paul Bartlett is a maritime journalist and consultant with over four decades of experience in international shipping, including ship leasing, project finance and financial due diligence procedures.

Paul is a former Editor of Seatrade magazine, which later became Seatrade Maritime Review, and has contributed to a range of Seatrade publications over the years including Seatrade’s Green Guide, a publication investigating early developments in maritime sustainability initiatives, and Middle East Workboats and Offshore Marine, focusing on the vibrant market for such vessels across that region.

In 2002, Paul set up PB Marine Consulting Ltd and has worked on a variety of consultancy projects during the last two decades. He has also contributed regular articles on the maritime sector for a range of shipping publications and online services in Europe, Asia, and the US.

Recent Podcasts