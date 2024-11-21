WinGD lands more ammonia engine deals

Scheduled to enter service from the third quarter of 2026, the seven LPG/ammonia carriers will comprise 25,000 cu metre and 41,000 cu metre units. They will have five- and six-cylinder versions of the 52-bore ammonia-fuelled engines to be built by Yuchai Marine Power Co.

The gas carriers will be constructed at Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding which specialises in small- and medium-sized gas carriers. The order comes as demand for ammonia carriers continue to grow to meet the chemical’s expanding supply chain. Green ammonia is seen as one of the most attractive future sources of energy for certain industrial sectors, as well as a sustainable marine fuel for the future.

The Swiss engine developer has been working on X-DF-A ammonia technology for the last five years. Its ammonia-fuelled engines have been approved in principle by a number of classification societies and the first units are due to enter service in 2026.

Volkmar Galke, the company’s Director of Sales, commented: “The demand for gas carriers is growing rapidly as the central role of ammonia in the hydrogen economy is becoming clear. WinGD has already reported multiple orders of its new X-DF-A engine in this segment, and these new orders – a result of our strong relationships in the Chinese shipping market – further the transition towards a sustainable shipping industry that can operate on the zero-carbon energy sources it carries.”