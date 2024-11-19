Sponsored By

Hong Kong plan of action for green bunkering

The Hong Kong government unveiled the Action Plan on green maritime fuel bunkering to promote it as a hub for alternative fuels.

Katherine Si, China Correspondent

November 19, 2024

2 Min Read
Presenting the Hong Kong green bunkering plan
Credit: Hong Kong government

The Action Plan sets out a number of targets, including following the emission reduction target set by the IMO to reach net-zero carbon emissions from international shipping by or around 2050; reducing carbon emissions from Hong Kong-registered ships by at least 11% (compared to 2019) and ensuring that 55% of the diesel-fuelled vessels in the government fleet switch to using green maritime fuels by 2026; and reducing carbon emissions from the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals by 30% (compared to 2021), as well as ensuring that 7% of Hong Kong-registered ships take up green maritime fuels by 2030.

To achieve the above targets, the plan sets out five strategies and 10 actions, covering a wide range of areas such as the supply of green maritime fuels, infrastructural support, port emissions reduction, incentive measures, collaboration with the Mainland and overseas, and talent training.

Among them, the Action Plan proposes that Hong Kong should keep pace with the international development trends and develop the bunkering of multiple green maritime fuels simultaneously, and actively facilitate the conclusion of offtake agreements on green maritime fuels between green maritime fuel bunkering suppliers mainly from the Mainland and shipping companies, so as to establish an effective supply chain of green maritime fuels. 

The Hong Kong government has identified a land parcel near the port for green maritime fuel storage and expects to invite expressions of interest from the industry next year in developing the designated site. It will also facilitate the conduct of the first LNG ship-to-ship bunkering demonstration by the industry within the first half of 2025, and establish the Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering Incentive Scheme to encourage pioneer enterprises to start green maritime fuel bunkering businesses in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong expects to provide bunkering services to ocean-going vessels powered by green maritime fuels such as LNG or green methanol for over 60 times a year by 2030, involving over 200 000 tonnes of green maritime fuels.

The Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Lam Sai-hung, said, "This Action Plan fully reflects the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's determination to develop green maritime fuel bunkering, and provides clear and definite directions and action targets for Hong Kong to keep pace with the international trends of green shipping." 

Read more about:

Hong KongIMO

About the Author

Katherine Si

Katherine Si

China Correspondent

China-based Katherine Si has worked in the maritime industry since 2008 is well-connected with local industry players including Chinese owners and yards.

Having majored in English Katherine started at news portal ShippingChina.com where she rose to become a News Editor. In 2008 she moved to work with Seatrade and has since held numerous positions including China correspondent for Seatrade Maritime Review magazine.

With extensive experience in writing, research and social media promotion, Katherine focuses on the shipping and transport sectors.

See more from Katherine Si
Get the latest maritime news, analysis and more delivered to your inbox
Join 12,000+ members of the maritime community

You May Also Like

Latest in Red Sea Crisis

Security
Fresh Houthi attacks one year after Galaxy Leader seizure
Fresh Houthi attacks one year after Galaxy Leader seizure

Nov 18, 2024

Geopolitical panel at Crew Connect Global
Crewing
The psychological impact on seafarers of a Houthi attack
The psychological impact on seafarers of a Houthi attack

Nov 14, 2024

Hans Leo Cadac, Secretary of the Philippines Department of Migrant Workers
Crewing
Thousands of seafarers still at risk in Red Sea
Thousands of seafarers still at risk in Red Sea

Nov 12, 2024

Latest News
VIEW ALL
Nov 26 - Nov 27, 2024
Connecting the Port & Terminal industry across the APAC region
learn more
Recent Podcasts