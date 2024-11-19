Hong Kong plan of action for green bunkering

The Action Plan sets out a number of targets, including following the emission reduction target set by the IMO to reach net-zero carbon emissions from international shipping by or around 2050; reducing carbon emissions from Hong Kong-registered ships by at least 11% (compared to 2019) and ensuring that 55% of the diesel-fuelled vessels in the government fleet switch to using green maritime fuels by 2026; and reducing carbon emissions from the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals by 30% (compared to 2021), as well as ensuring that 7% of Hong Kong-registered ships take up green maritime fuels by 2030.

To achieve the above targets, the plan sets out five strategies and 10 actions, covering a wide range of areas such as the supply of green maritime fuels, infrastructural support, port emissions reduction, incentive measures, collaboration with the Mainland and overseas, and talent training.

Among them, the Action Plan proposes that Hong Kong should keep pace with the international development trends and develop the bunkering of multiple green maritime fuels simultaneously, and actively facilitate the conclusion of offtake agreements on green maritime fuels between green maritime fuel bunkering suppliers mainly from the Mainland and shipping companies, so as to establish an effective supply chain of green maritime fuels.

The Hong Kong government has identified a land parcel near the port for green maritime fuel storage and expects to invite expressions of interest from the industry next year in developing the designated site. It will also facilitate the conduct of the first LNG ship-to-ship bunkering demonstration by the industry within the first half of 2025, and establish the Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering Incentive Scheme to encourage pioneer enterprises to start green maritime fuel bunkering businesses in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong expects to provide bunkering services to ocean-going vessels powered by green maritime fuels such as LNG or green methanol for over 60 times a year by 2030, involving over 200 000 tonnes of green maritime fuels.

The Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Lam Sai-hung, said, "This Action Plan fully reflects the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's determination to develop green maritime fuel bunkering, and provides clear and definite directions and action targets for Hong Kong to keep pace with the international trends of green shipping."