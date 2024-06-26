Panama Canal's largest tanker deployed by Monjasa

The vessel recently arrived in Panama from across the Atlantic where it served the company's West Africa operations. As part of a fleet reshuffle, Monjasa Thunder will fill multiple roles including as the Panama Canal’s first floating storage option, while also performing regional cargo and supply operations.

Monjasa Thunder is already fuylly operational at the Balboa Anchorage and is expected to reshape the overall efficiency of bunker operations in the Panama Canal.

Related: Panama Canal increases draught and daily transits

Around 70% of all ships transiting the Panama Canal stop for bunkers in either the Cristóbal or Balboa areas, and the the marine fuels industry constantly works to ensure the most flexible supply logistics.

“Presenting modern maritime solutions is our way of contributing to this great and historic shipping destination as part of the maritime community. We are always looking for ways to challenge the status quo and create more flexibility for shipowners in and around the Panama Canal – and combining bunkering, storage and cargo operations is something no one else has done before,” said Rasmus Jacobsen, Managing Director, Monjasa Americas.

Related: Singapore bunkers methanol for container ship during cargo operation

Monjasa Thunder is also approved for storage of all grades of biofuels and allows for onboard blending. The ship brings new opportunities across the supply chain by engaging in import and export of several fuel products across Panama and the surrounding markets, including: Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), High Sulphur Fuel Oil (HSFO), and Marine Gas Oil (MGO).

Overall, Monjasa manages seven vessels in the Panama Canal and supplied a total of 2.9m tonnes of marine fuels across the Americas in 2023.