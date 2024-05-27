Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsBunkeringSingapore bunkers methanol for container ship during cargo operation

Singapore bunkers methanol for container ship during cargo operation

Photo:MPA methanol-bunkering-and-cargo-operation.jpg
A simultaneous methanol bunkering and cargo operation has been carried out at Tuas Port in Singapore onboard an X-Press Feeders vessel.

The methanol bunkering operation was conducted by X-Press Feeders, Global Energy Trading Pte Ltd (GET), and PSA Singapore on 27 March at Tuas Port with the support of the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

X-Press Feeder container vessel on her maiden voyage from Asia to Europe was successfully refuelled with close to 300 metric tonnes (MT) of bio-methanol supplied by GET from Kara, a dedicated IMO type II chemical bunker tanker classified by Bureau Veritas and operated by Stellar Shipmanagement Services.

The bunkering took four hours to complete.

With the bunkering operation carried out while cargo operations continued on the vessel by terminal operator PSA the MPA said the Port of Singapore demonstrated it was ready for commercial scale operations for shore-to-ship, ship-to-ship, and simultaneously with cargo operations.

Simultaneous bunkering and cargo operation is preferred by container lines operating on fixed day schedules reducing down time. Container lines have been at the forefront of ordering methanol-powered tonnage as the look to reduce emissions.

Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, MPA, said, “The successful execution of the SIMOPS (simultaneous methanol bunkering and cargo operation) is the outcome of many months of preparation for tripartite stakeholders to plan, prepare, and train to ensure the safety of the crew, port and vessel, while maintaining a high level of efficiency.

“The learnings gained from these operations will help to further refine the 6 A Technical Reference (TR) for methanol bunkering is currently being developed in consultation with MPA and the Standards Development Organisation at Singapore Chemical Industry Council (SDO@SCIC). various SOPs and safety measures.”

Singapore is using the methodology for methanol bunkering other new fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen.

TAGS: Alternative Fuels Ports methanol Ammonia

 

Related
bunkering-operation-biofuel-on-K-Line-vessel.jpg
K Line trials B100 biofuel on car carrier
May 27, 2024
ADRIAN TOLSON - 1-.jpg
Red Sea diversions add 1 million tonnes of fuel consumption monthly
May 27, 2024
Ningbo Zhoushan Evergreen.jpg
Zhejiang Seaport and Evergreen cooperating on green refuelling
May 23, 2024
Barge approaching Infinity Sky for first biofuels supply in Peru_Courtesy of Monjasa.jpg
Monjasa completes first biofuels supply operation in Peru
Apr 30, 2024