Boluda acquires French tugboat and salvage provider Les Abeilles

Boluda Towage has acquired Les Abeilles International, a provider of emergency response services primarily off the Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts of France.

The acquired company will now operate as Boluda Towage France. Its six French-flagged vessels will be added to the 40 vessels that Boluda Towage is operating out of mainland France, overseas territories in the Indian Ocean, the African Atlantic coast, and in Timor-Leste.

Les Abeilles International has specialised in rapid response rescue, salvage, and anti-pollution operations and was established in 1864.

The company will diversify its activities even further by providing 24-hour, year-round maritime rescue response capacity, ensuring a rapid response to adverse situations in extreme weather conditions along the French and Northern European coasts.

Boluda Towage will also use the acquisition to enter the wind energy markets, supporting the construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

The vessels that will join Boluda’s global fleet include four tugs, one multi-purpose vessel, and one AHTS.

Boluda Towage France will take over the management, shore staff, and crews of Les Abeilles.