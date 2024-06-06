Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsCasualtyHouthi claim attacks on vessels call Haifa port
Red Sea Crisis

Houthi claim attacks on vessels call Haifa port

Photo: UK MOD X feed UK MOD Houthi targetted strikes
The Houthi in Yemen say they have carried out strikes on vessels calling at the Israeli port of Haifa.

The Houthi said they took part in operations jointly with Iraqi Islamic Resistance. “The first targeted two ships carrying military equipments in the port of Haifa,” a Houthi spokesman said in post on Telegram.

He said the second operation targeted a ship that had called the Port of Haifa. The Houthi have threatened to attack all ships calling the Israeli port.

The joint operations were said to have been carried out with UAVs and were described as “accurate”.

On the previous day, 5 June, the Houthi claimed to have targeted to Greek-owned bulkers in the Red Sea with a number of missiles and drones. The first was against the Liberian-flagged, 93,368 dwt, Roza from Evaland Shipping and the second was the Liberian-flagged, 29,084 dwt Vantage Dream from Vantage Shipping Lines.

The Houthi said the ships were targeted as they were related to companies that had called at Israeli ports.

A third attack targeted the US-flag container ship Maersk Seletar owned by Maersk Line Ltd, the US-flag operation of Danish shipping line Maersk.

The Houthi spokesman did not say if the missiles and drones had hit their targets in any of the three attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea.

TAGS: Ports Dry Bulk

 

Related
A fire
Hazardous cargoes guide to save lives and cost
Jun 06, 2024
8451891.jpg
Port of Baltimore close to normal operations after Key Bridge collapse
Jun 06, 2024
USCG officials survey Baltimore bridge wreckage on container ship Dali
Firm figures from NorthStandard but Dali disaster set to rock reinsurance market
May 30, 2024
Maunalei.jpg
NTSB: faulty propeller blade caused boxship power loss
May 22, 2024