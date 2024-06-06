Houthi claim attacks on vessels call Haifa port

The Houthi said they took part in operations jointly with Iraqi Islamic Resistance. “The first targeted two ships carrying military equipments in the port of Haifa,” a Houthi spokesman said in post on Telegram.

He said the second operation targeted a ship that had called the Port of Haifa. The Houthi have threatened to attack all ships calling the Israeli port.

The joint operations were said to have been carried out with UAVs and were described as “accurate”.

On the previous day, 5 June, the Houthi claimed to have targeted to Greek-owned bulkers in the Red Sea with a number of missiles and drones. The first was against the Liberian-flagged, 93,368 dwt, Roza from Evaland Shipping and the second was the Liberian-flagged, 29,084 dwt Vantage Dream from Vantage Shipping Lines.

The Houthi said the ships were targeted as they were related to companies that had called at Israeli ports.

A third attack targeted the US-flag container ship Maersk Seletar owned by Maersk Line Ltd, the US-flag operation of Danish shipping line Maersk.

The Houthi spokesman did not say if the missiles and drones had hit their targets in any of the three attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea.