Daphne Technology receives further endorsement for methane slip reduction system

The latest AIP, which follows an earlier one from DNV, could prove to be a major step forward in the challenge of limiting methane slip in the combustion process aboard ships using LNG as fuel. Methane is a far more damaging greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide with a global warming potential 28 times greater over a 100-year time period.

Although natural gas is the cleanest hydrocarbon, the issue of methane slip is cited as a major drawback in its adoption as a marine fuel. It is a disadvantage even for the latest types of reduced carbon LNG, including bioLNG from organic waste and synthetic LNG produced from renewable sources.

The Plasma-Catalytic technology improves efficiency by lowering plasma power consumption. This enables high methane slip reductions at exhaust gas temperatures well below those required for catalyst-based methane reduction systems.

It will be suitable both for hard-to-abate shore-based industries that use LNG as fuel as well as the growing number of LNG carriers and other ship types that burn it in their LNG-fired engines. From the beginning of 2026, methane emissions will be included in the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) as well as the estimation of ships’ carbon intensity indicators (CII).

The Daphne Technology system has successfully undergone a range of tests. Earlier this year, LR witnessed engine operation in which methane slip was cut by 62% in an engine operating at 75% load with low exhaust gas temperatures of 380°C.

Dr Mario Michan, CEO and Founder of Daphne Technology, commented: “We are again very honoured to be working closely with Lloyd’s Register and delighted to receive this AiP. This validates our innovative approach and the witnessed results are a testament to the efficacy and reliability of our SlipPure System. The performance results demonstrate our technology’s readiness for market deployment and its impact on reducing methane emissions.”

Speaking for LR, global Gas Segment Director Panos Mitrou, observed: “LR has been working with Daphne Technology for several years and following recent testing, it’s clear that its Plasma-Catalytic technology is moving the bar in helping companies to meaningfully mitigate methane slip in the maritime and land-based oil and gas industries.”