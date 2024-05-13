Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsContainersACL launches speedy Ireland to North America service

ACL launches speedy Ireland to North America service

BG Freight BG Freight - Liverpool.jpg
ACL is claiming a two week time saving on its new transatlantic service, launched in partnership with BG Freight Line and Peel Ports Group.

The company said its transit times are shorter than any similar service between Dublin/Belfast and North America via a transshipment port in the UK or continental Europe. The time savings are achieved by using Liverpool as the first port in and out of Europe, eliminating intermediate European ports.

On the North American side, the service will offer direct calls at the ports of Halifax, New York, Baltimore and Norfolk via Liverpool. The service launched on May 10 in New York on the Atlantic Sun, which will call Baltimore, then Liverpool where it will connect with JSP Anna, which will then arrive in Dublin on May 26 and Belfast on May 27.

JSP Anna will be the first West Bound sailing of the service, leaving Belfast on May 27 and arriving in New York on June 6.

Peel Ports’ ACL and BG Freight Line have agreed to coordinate their schedules to optimise connection times at the Port of Liverpool, and berth priority will be given to ensure those smooth connections.

David Huck, COO at Peel Ports Group, said: “The fact we operate container terminals in Liverpool and Dublin, and that BG Freight Line is part of the wider Peel Ports Group, means we have much more control over how we manage this service, which in turn helps reduce those transit times and brings a real service differentiator to the market.

“Liverpool is the closest deep sea port to both Dublin and Belfast – with continental ports more regularly used often 3-4 times further away – so this is a really positive development. The service will also use less fuel as it will require significantly less steaming time to and from Belfast and Dublin, which brings further benefits from a sustainability perspective.”

Koert Luitwieler, CEO at BG Freight Line, said: “This is great news for importers and exporters and a significant upgrade to existing services. As well as having a quicker transit time, the reliability of this service will significantly improve due to the additional time we now have in the schedule.”
 

TAGS: Europe Americas Ports

 

Related
CMA CGM Champ Elysees
CMA CGM and CATL in green energy jv
May 13, 2024
Cosco Oceania alongside at Dammam Port
Cosco launches new China – South America East Coast service
May 13, 2024
EU-ATALANTA-recommended-route.jpg
Ships told to reroute in Indian Ocean as Houthi attack range extends
May 13, 2024
Francis-Scott-Key-Bridge-Charges.jpeg
Demolition of Baltimore bridge delayed twice due to bad weather
May 13, 2024