Al Jubail and Riyadh Dry Port connected in first rail cargo operation

Saudi ports authority Mawani said the first container shipment between Jubail Commercial Port to Riyadh Dry Port comprised 78 teus. The line connecting Jubail Commercial Port with the East Train Network has a maximum capacity of 140 teu.

The authority said the operation was carried out thanks to its collaboration with the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (GAZT), Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), and MSC.

Related: Saudi launches port community system

Gulftainer said its subsidiary, Gulf Stevedoring Contracting Company (GSCCO) handled 59 full import containers from the 14,000 teu vessel MSC Danit at Al Jubail, transporting them to Riyadh in a seamless rail cargo operation.

The successful execution of this operation was celebrated during a ceremony at Al Jubail facility, where representatives from Mawani, SAR, MSC and Saudi Customs witnessed the handling of import containers that were loaded onto the cargo rail bound for Al Riyadh.

Related: First Folk Maritime service sets sail

Tim Haas, Group COO at Gulftainer, said: “The entire process unfolded seamlessly. Within less than 24 hours, our experienced team successfully stevedored the vessel and prepared 59 containers for rail transport.

“Since 2010, the Gulftainer subsidiary has collaborated with Saudi authorities and developed the Jubail Container Terminal, increasing its capacity from 200,000 TEU to 1.5m teu.”

SAR’s networks connect Riyadh Dry Port with King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam, King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail, Jubail Commercial Port, and Ras Al-Khair Port.