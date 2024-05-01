Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsContainersAl Jubail and Riyadh Dry Port connected in first rail cargo operation

Al Jubail and Riyadh Dry Port connected in first rail cargo operation

Mawani Saudi-ports-connection.jpeg
New rail link aims to provide logistical support to industrial and commercial ports in Saudi Arabia to boost competitiveness and support trade.

Saudi ports authority Mawani said the first container shipment between Jubail Commercial Port to Riyadh Dry Port comprised 78 teus. The line connecting Jubail Commercial Port with the East Train Network has a maximum capacity of 140 teu.

The authority said the operation was carried out thanks to its collaboration with the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (GAZT), Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), and MSC.

Gulftainer said its subsidiary, Gulf Stevedoring Contracting Company (GSCCO) handled 59 full import containers from the 14,000 teu vessel MSC Danit at Al Jubail, transporting them to Riyadh in a seamless rail cargo operation.

The successful execution of this operation was celebrated during a ceremony at Al Jubail facility, where representatives from Mawani, SAR, MSC and Saudi Customs witnessed the handling of import containers that were loaded onto the cargo rail bound for Al Riyadh.

Tim Haas, Group COO at Gulftainer, said: “The entire process unfolded seamlessly. Within less than 24 hours, our experienced team successfully stevedored the vessel and prepared 59 containers for rail transport. 

“Since 2010, the Gulftainer subsidiary has collaborated with Saudi authorities and developed the Jubail Container Terminal, increasing its capacity from 200,000 TEU to 1.5m teu.”

SAR’s networks connect Riyadh Dry Port with King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam, King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail, Jubail Commercial Port, and Ras Al-Khair Port.

TAGS: Ports Middle East & Africa

 

Related
Hapag-Lloyd the Antwerpen Express
Hapag-Lloyd launches real-time container tracking tool
May 01, 2024
OOCL Turkiye megamax containership newbuilding in shipyard
Container ship capacity delivered in April 1.1% of current global fleet
May 01, 2024
Panana-City-yosi-bitran-unsplash.jpg
Unifeeder expands in Latin America, opens Panama office
May 01, 2024
ASW-CAT7-002.jpg
Port of Southampton handles first simultaneous ULCV calls
Apr 30, 2024