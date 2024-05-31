Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsContainersContainer line schedule reliability falls back to January lows

Container line schedule reliability falls back to January lows

Photo: Adobestock Smoke from ship funnel
Mirroring growing port congestion container line schedule reliability has reversed its gains from earlier in the year.

Analysts Sea-Intelligence Global Liner Performance report shows that container shipping schedule reliability dropped 2.5 percentage points month-on-month in April 2024. This wipes out improvements in February and March and leaves the index just 0.6 percentage points above levels in January this year.

On a year-on-year basis schedule reliability is negative 12.1% points down on the April 2023 as the Red Sea crisis and container ship diversions continue their toll. After an apparent period of normalisation, supply chain disruption is on the rise again with growing port congestion also part of the mix, including at key hubs such as Singapore.

The most reliable top 13 carrier in April 2024 was Wan Hai with 59% schedule reliability, followed by fellow Taiwanese line Evergreen at 53.2%.

The lowest schedule reliability was recorded by ZIM standing at 44.2% in April.

TAGS: Ports Wan Hai Lines Evergreen Zim

 

Related
AD-Ports-Madagascar-MoU.jpg
AD Ports to explore Madagascar maritime development under MoU
May 31, 2024
Port-of-Varna.jpg
Black Sea states unite to clear maritime trade routes
May 30, 2024
USCG officials survey Baltimore bridge wreckage on container ship Dali
Firm figures from NorthStandard but Dali disaster set to rock reinsurance market
May 30, 2024
Yangzijiang-Shipbuilding1.png
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s orderbook reaches record $16.1bn
May 29, 2024