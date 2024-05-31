Container line schedule reliability falls back to January lows

Analysts Sea-Intelligence Global Liner Performance report shows that container shipping schedule reliability dropped 2.5 percentage points month-on-month in April 2024. This wipes out improvements in February and March and leaves the index just 0.6 percentage points above levels in January this year.

On a year-on-year basis schedule reliability is negative 12.1% points down on the April 2023 as the Red Sea crisis and container ship diversions continue their toll. After an apparent period of normalisation, supply chain disruption is on the rise again with growing port congestion also part of the mix, including at key hubs such as Singapore.

The most reliable top 13 carrier in April 2024 was Wan Hai with 59% schedule reliability, followed by fellow Taiwanese line Evergreen at 53.2%.

The lowest schedule reliability was recorded by ZIM standing at 44.2% in April.