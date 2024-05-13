Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Cosco launches new China – South America East Coast service

Cosco Shipping has a new container service connecting Tianjin port in China to East Coast of South America.

A new service from the northern Chinese port of Tianjin to the East Coast of South America (ECSA) began operating last week to facilitate trade between China and countries in that region. It will reduce sailing from 54 to 40 days and increase reefer shipping capacity.

The shipping route connecting China and South America - the longest across the Pacific Ocean - will be operated by Cosco Shipping, connecting the port of Tianjin with several ports in South America, including Rio de Janeiro, Santos, Itapoá and Navegantes in Brazil.

Cosco Shipping will deploy 12 vessels with a capacity of 14,000 teu each on the service, with weekly sailings.

China has been Brazil's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, and Brazil is also China's largest trading partner in Latin America and direct investment destination.

