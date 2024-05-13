Cosco launches new China – South America East Coast service

A new service from the northern Chinese port of Tianjin to the East Coast of South America (ECSA) began operating last week to facilitate trade between China and countries in that region. It will reduce sailing from 54 to 40 days and increase reefer shipping capacity.

The shipping route connecting China and South America - the longest across the Pacific Ocean - will be operated by Cosco Shipping, connecting the port of Tianjin with several ports in South America, including Rio de Janeiro, Santos, Itapoá and Navegantes in Brazil.

Cosco Shipping will deploy 12 vessels with a capacity of 14,000 teu each on the service, with weekly sailings.

China has been Brazil's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, and Brazil is also China's largest trading partner in Latin America and direct investment destination.