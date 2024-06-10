Cosco Shipping beefs up Mexico container services

The service will deploy eight vessels of 4,000 - 6,000 teu, mainly call at the ports of Busan, Dalian, Ningbo, Shanghai, Qingdao, Ensenada, Manzanillo and Ensenanda.

In the first four months of this year, Mexican ports see 18.2% year-on-year throughput growth, especially from nine ports along Pacific coast, showing the enormous potential of Asia-Mexico trading. The China – Mexico trade has been described as the fastest growing container trade in the world by analyst Xeneta.

The company also inked Memorandums of Understandings with Hisense and Hutchison Ports to jointly develop Hisense Monterrey factory warehousing, Hisense Tijuana factory logistics and Hutchison Ensenada yard projects to promote digital supply chain collaborations and bring a new chapter to Cosco Shipping Holding’s business development in Mexico, said the company.

Cosco Shipping Holding currently operates 12 container services to Mexico with a total capacity exceeding 220,000 teu.

