Cosco Shipping upgrades boxship newbuilds to methanol engines

Cosco Shipping Holdings and Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) have agreed to upgrade the power system of four 16,180 teu containerships under construction from single-coventional-fuel-powered to methanol dual-fuel powered with extended delivery period during November 2025 and June 2026.

In order to meet the relevant requirements of the global green and low-carbon shipping regulations in the long term, and taking into account factors such as the efficiency of the transformation of vessels under construction and cost control, the company has decided to upgrade the power of the four 16,180 teu container vessels, commented Cosco Shipping Holdings.

The upgrading project will be beneficial to the vessel’s long-term compliance with the requirements of the relevant emission reduction policies and maintenance of a high environmental protection rating, which will help the company better comply with environmental protection laws and regulations and reduce compliance risks and operating costs.

In the first quarter, Cosco Shipping Holdings’ container shipping volume was 6m teu, an increase of 10.53% year-on-year. The company currently operates 436 services worldwide.