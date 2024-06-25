Dali leaves Baltimore for Virginia

On Monday the Bay Bridge was closed to all traffic while the 10,000 teu vessel passed beneath the span heading for Virginia International Gateway to offload the remaining containers on board the vessel. Some boxes were removed previously as part of the salvage operation in preparation to move the vessel from under a span of the stricken bridge.

The Grace Ocean-owned ship will move to Norfolk after offloading its cargo in order to repair its damaged bow.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is examining various electrical components from the ship at its materials laboratory, after its investigators completed in-person interviews of the vessel’s crew.

The NTSB added it will "continue to evaluate the design and operation of the vessel’s electrical power distribution system, and investigate all aspects of the accident."

Maersk Dali crashed into a pylon of the Key Bridge after losing electrical power twice. The crew managed to restore power the first time, but after the second loss the ship drifted into the bridge support, causing the span to collapse, killing six contractors working on the bridge and injuring two, including one crew member.

Rebuilding the bridge is estimated to cost up to $1.9in, with federal officials reportedly working on fast-tracking the necessary environmental approvals, the Maryland District authority expects the rebuilding project to be completed by late 2028.