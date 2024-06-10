IKEA inks green bio-fuel shipping contract with HMM

HMM said that IKEA Supply Chain Operations had signed an agreement to use its ‘Green Sailing Service’.

The service uses waste-based bio-fuels as a substitution for fossil fuels. The agreement will give IKEA reductions of 11,500 tonnes of CO2 over 12 months between 1 March 2024 and 28 February 2025.

Related: IKEA chooses Hapag-Lloyd for greener shipping from Asia

The 11,500 tonnes saving would be on some 14,535 teu of zero emission cargo transported between Busan and Rotterdam.

IKEA is already using Hapag-Lloyd’s Ship Green 100 product which the German line said would reduce the retailer’s emissions by around 100,000 tonnes of CO2 across a 12 month period.

Related: HMM aims for 5 – 10% biofuel usage annually

IKEA has goal to reduce the relative GHG emissions from product transportation by 70% by 2030, and for zero emissions from heavy truck transport and ocean shipping by 2040.

HMM launched its Green Sailing Service earlier this year. An HMM official said, "We will keep looking for ways to make sustainable development our top goal, which will help us make important progress towards carbon neutrality."

In mid-April the Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA) revealed in had chosen the Hapag-Lloyd as winner for its first tender for ocean shipping that achieved at least a 90% reduction of greenhouse gases on a lifecycle basis relative to fossil fuel powered service.

Under the contract ZEMBA expects members to collectively avoid at least 82,000 metric tonnes of CO2e over two years through Hapag-Lloyd’s independently certified and exclusively waste-based biomethane service.