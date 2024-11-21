Sponsored By

Mixed margins as container lines net $26.8bn in Q3

Container line profits rose again in the third quarter, continuing a steep growth trend for 2024.

Gary Howard, Middle East correspondent

November 21, 2024

2 Min Read
Image: Medlog

Container lines reported net profits totalling $26.8bn in the third quarter of 2024, according to analysis by John D McCown, the third quarter of exponential growth for the sector.

The third quarter result was a 164% increase over the second quarter this year, and more than eight times the $2.8bn recorded in the Q3 2024. The performance in 2024 is a reverse of the trend seen in 2023, when profits fell through the year as post-pandemic disruption eased, ending in a $700m loss in the fourth quarter.

Rates in 2024 have been supported by disruption in the Red Sea causing lines to divert ships around the Cape of Good Hope rather than the shorter Suez Canal route, soaking up growing fleet capacity.

Demand for container shipping has also increased, said McCown: “The third quarter saw a 4.7% year-over-year increase that followed even stronger 6.2% and 8.2% increases in the second and first quarters.

“This biggest volumes growth since the pandemic has led to 3Q24 being the largest worldwide volume quarter ever.”

There remained a wide range in margins reported by individual lines in the third quarter, a range that has grown over the past year. Net profit to revenue margins ranged from 49.0% at the high end and 17.2% on the low end, with an average of 28.0%. HMM topped the margin leader board, with CMA CGM bottom of the table.

Related:Folk Maritime focussing on slot costs and partnerships

Overall, noted McCown, European carriers reported margins double digits below their non-European competitors.

Looking ahead, McCown noted two potential disruptors for container shipping in early 2025, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) dockworkers labour dispute on the US East Coast, and the threat of a hike in US import tariffs in the US. ILA and United States Maritime Alliance, Ltd. (USMX) reached a tentative agreement on wages in September, ending a three-day strike in by extending the current contract through January 15.

President Elect Donald Trump has threatened to introduce tariffs of up to 20% on imports, and up to 60% on imports from China. During his first presidency, China and the US engaged in tit-for-tat tariffs on imports ranging from soybeans to chemicals.

Read more about:

USAChina

About the Author

Gary Howard

Gary Howard

Middle East correspondent

Gary Howard is the Middle East Correspondent for Seatrade Maritime News and has written for Seatrade Cruise, Seatrade Maritime Review and was News Editor at Lloyd’s List. Gary’s maritime career started after catching the shipping bug during a research assignment for the offshore industry. Working out of Seatrade's head office in the UK, he also produces and contributes to conference programmes for Seatrade events including CMA Shipping, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East and Marintec. 

Gary’s favourite topics within the maritime industry are decarbonisation and wind-assisted propulsion; he particularly enjoys reporting from industry events.

Conferences & Webinars

Gary Howard regularly moderates at international maritime events. Below you’ll find a list of selected past conferences and webinars.

See more from Gary Howard
Get the latest maritime news, analysis and more delivered to your inbox
Join 12,000+ members of the maritime community

You May Also Like

Latest in Red Sea Crisis

Security
Fresh Houthi attacks one year after Galaxy Leader seizure
Fresh Houthi attacks one year after Galaxy Leader seizure

Nov 18, 2024

Geopolitical panel at Crew Connect Global
Crewing
The psychological impact on seafarers of a Houthi attack
The psychological impact on seafarers of a Houthi attack

Nov 14, 2024

Hans Leo Cadac, Secretary of the Philippines Department of Migrant Workers
Crewing
Thousands of seafarers still at risk in Red Sea
Thousands of seafarers still at risk in Red Sea

Nov 12, 2024

Latest News
VIEW ALL
Nov 26 - Nov 27, 2024
Connecting the Port & Terminal industry across the APAC region
learn more
Recent Podcasts