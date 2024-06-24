MSC launches Dhalia service connecting Asia and Mexico

The service will feature a rotation that will serve the trade between southern China and Mexico, as well as adding additional network coverage and frequency between Asia and Mexico.

The rotation of this new voyage implemented by MSC will be Shekou-Xiamen-Shanghai-Busan-Manzanillo-Lázaro Cárdenas.

The first sailing starts August 3, 2024 with the vessel MSC Floriana VI, departing from Shekou.

Dhalia joins existing services connecting South America with Asia: Andes, Aztec, Inca, Mexicas and Santana. The addition of Dhalia will modify the Mexicas service with an additional call at Tianjing Xingang.

The new rotation will be Tianjin Xingang - Qingdao - Ningbo - Busan - Manzanillo - Lazaro Cardenas.

Earlier this month, MSC announced a new weekly Carioca service connecting Asia and South America East Coast, which is set to begin in mid-July.