MSC launches new Asia – South America East Coast service

Photo: MSC MSC Isabella at berth in Singapore
MSC is extending its Brazilian port coverage from locations in Asia with a new service.

The new weekly Carioca service connects Asia and South America East Coast and the company said it will provide additional coverage as well as increasing connectivity and frequency with Asia on the trade lane, in addition to MSC’s existing Ipanema and Santana services.

In particular, the Carioca service in Brazil will extend port coverage with the addition of Itapoa and Rio de Janeiro calls and better connect to Navegantes, Vitoria and River Plate region via Rio de Janeiro increasing sailing frequency from Korea and China to South Brazil.

The full rotation is as follows: Busan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Rio de Janeiro – Paranagua – Itapoa – Santos – Itaguai – Colombo – Singapore – Busan

The first sailing is due to depart from Busan on 19 July 2024 with MSC Yokohama.

